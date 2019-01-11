Blond assassin strikes for Thailand

Thailand's blond assassin Chanathip Songkrasin fired the War Elephants to only their second Asian Cup win in history as they beat Bahrain 1-0 yesterday to reignite their campaign.

The Consadole Sapporo midfielder's second-half strike was golden for the Thais, who had seemed in disarray after they sacked their coach Milovan Rajevac, following a 4-1 loss to India on Sunday .

ASIAN CUP, GROUP A BAHRAIN THAILAND 0 1 (Chanathip Songkrasin 58)

Yesterday's result improved their record to two victories from 22 Asian Cup games, adding to their 2-0 win over Oman in the 2007 edition, which they co-hosted.

Bahrain controlled the first half, with Mohamed Jasim Marhoon and Sayed Dhiya Saeed coming closest as they forced Thailand goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen into a sharp double-save.

But the diminutive Chanathip, whose fans compare him to Barcelona's Lionel Messi, put the Thais in the driver's seat in the 58th minute with a superbly struck first-time shot that rocketed past Sayed Shubbar Alawi in the Bahrain goal.

Siwarak saved brilliantly from Ali Jaafar Madan's snap-shot as Bahrain hunted for the equaliser, while Adisak Kraisorn, fed by Chanathip, belted one off the post at the other end. - AFP

YESTERDAY'S OTHER RESULTS

Group F: Qatar 2 Lebanon 0

Group B: Jordan 2 Syria 0