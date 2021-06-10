Football

Blonde Foden hopes to recreate Gascoigne magic

Phil Foden. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 10, 2021 06:00 am

England midfielder Phil Foden is happy for his playing style to be compared with Paul Gascoigne's but said his new blonde hairstyle for the European Championship was not inspired by the national team's former great.

Manchester City youngster Foden, 21, who has been named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the Euros, caused a stir on social media when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair blonde, just as "Gazza" did for Euro 1996.

Explaining his latest fashion experiment, Foden told reporters: "I've had the same haircut for ages now. I thought I'd try something new.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza...

"An unbelievable player... It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch." - REUTERS

