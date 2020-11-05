Blood clot removed from Diego Maradona’s brain

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a blood clot in the brain, said his lawyer yesterday.

"The last medical report was excellent," said Matias Morla, who discounted the possibility that Maradona, 60, could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

The 1986 World Cup winner has previously expressed his fondness for the two nations and he spent several years in Cuba undergoing drug rehabilitation at the start of the century.

His doctor Leopoldo Luque called the operation a success, saying: "It's under control, there's a little drainage (of blood). He'll remain under observation."