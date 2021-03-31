Football

Blow for Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski is out for 4 weeks

Blow for Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski is out for 4 weeks
Robert Lewandowski. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 31, 2021 06:00 am

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said yesterday.

The 32-year-old limped off the pitch after scoring a double in Poland's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of their match against England tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

His injury is also a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern who travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Sunday morning and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Lewandowski, voted Fifa's best male player of 2020, has been in red-hot form this season, amassing 42 goals in 36 games in all club competitions.

With eight league games left, he needs just five goals to equal Gerd Mueller's 1971-72 Bundesliga season record of 40. - AFP, REUTERS

Man United left-back Luke Shaw regrets pulling out of England squads
Football

Shaw regrets pulling out of England teams

Related Stories

Portugal coach Santos says Ronaldo remains captain despite flare-up

Neil Humphreys: Only Haaland can replace City's departing Aguero

Salah: No team suffer more without fans than Liverpool

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football