Blow for Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski is out for 4 weeks

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said yesterday.

The 32-year-old limped off the pitch after scoring a double in Poland's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of their match against England tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

His injury is also a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern who travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Sunday morning and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Lewandowski, voted Fifa's best male player of 2020, has been in red-hot form this season, amassing 42 goals in 36 games in all club competitions.