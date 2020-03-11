Blow for Real Madrid, with Courtois, Marcelo set to miss Man City tie

Real Madrid will almost certainly be without injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Marcelo for their Champions League last-16, second leg with Manchester City next week.

The Spanish club confirmed yesterday that Courtois has a groin injury and Marcelo is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Spanish media reported that the injuries will keep them both out of the La Liga match against Eibar on Saturday morning (Singapore time) and the Champions League clash with City.

Alphonse Areola, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, will fill in for Courtois, while Ferland Mendy, who played in the first leg, can take Marcelo's spot.

Record 13-time European champions Real lost the first leg 2-1 at home.