Blues’ mentality worries Sarri after Everton defeat

Maurizio Sarri admitted he is worried about his Chelsea team's "mentality" after they fell to a 2-0 loss at Everton that severely damages their hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, converting his own saved penalty, scored the second-half goals at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time) that halted Chelsea's recent league improvements and marked Everton's first win over "Big Six" opposition in 26 games, a run dating back to January 2017.

But the goals followed a first half of utter Chelsea domination in which they somehow failed to beat Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and the subsequent collapse has clearly concerned the London club's manager, reported AFP.

"I'm worried about our mentality," said Sarri.

"I think the situation is clear.

"We played probably the best 45 minutes of the season then, suddenly, at the beginning of the second half, we stopped playing. I don't know why...

"We played really very well until the last minute of the first half and then suddenly very badly in the first minute of the second half.

"It's very difficult for players to explain to me the change.

"Very difficult for me to explain to you the change, probably it is a mental block, I think."

The result heaps pressure on Sarri, with some elements of the British media suggesting that he may not be in the hot seat when the EPL resumes after the international break.

However, ex-Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot insists that his former side cannot afford to sack Sarri.

He told the Daily Express: "If they get rid of Sarri now, I don't know if another manager wants the job because he doesn't have the possibilities to change things around.

"So, if you need to get a new manager in, and that manager can't add any quality players to this squad, he might not want the job.

"He might say, 'Hey, I might sit this one out and wait for another team to come'."

After 15 trophies since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Graeme Souness said dark clouds are on the horizon.

The former Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: "It's difficult times ahead for Chelsea...

"I don't think they will be winning trophies in the immediate future."