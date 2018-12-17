Blues tighten grip on fourth spot

Chelsea consolidated fourth place in the English Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion last night that became harder work than had seemed likely in the first half.

Having won 4-0 at the Amex Stadium last season, they were on course for a repeat after taking a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Eden Hazard set up the first goal for Pedro Rodriguez after 17 minutes and scored the second himself before half-time following a defensive error.

Brighton came back into contention through Solly March's goal midway through the second half and Lewis Dunk went close to an equaliser.

The home side stayed 13th in the table, nine points clear of the bottom three places.