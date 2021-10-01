Blunt Blues leave coach Tuchel puzzled

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he felt his side had lost their mental sharpness, even before the Champions League holders stepped on the pitch ahead of their 1-0 loss to Juventus in Turin yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Federico Chiesa's goal early in the second half was enough to inflict a first Champions League group-stage defeat on Chelsea since Sept 2019.

This is the second successive 1-0 loss in all competitions for the Blues, following last Saturday's defeat by Manchester City in the English Premier League.

"I think it's very difficult to find rhythm against a team that defends so deep," said Tuchel.

"It was completely the other way around in the Manchester City game.

"The big difference was that we gave big mistakes away that cost us confidence.

"Early today I could tell it was different. We were not as fresh mentally as we were in training yesterday. I don't know why."

Chelsea dominated possession against Juventus, but Romelu Lukaku's tame early effort was their only shot on target the whole match.

Tuchel said it's hard to take shots against a team that sat as deep as Juventus, whose coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed their "perfect" defending.