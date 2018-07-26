Boateng could join PSG if price is right: Rummenigge

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng could join Paris Saint-Germain, providing the price is right, the German giants' chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested yesterday.

"There is no direct contact between the clubs at the moment, but there is contact between the agents, Jerome has two," Rummenigge said in Philadelphia on Bayern's tour of the US.

"Now, we have to wait and see if we can find a base at the end of the day to get together and need to find a compensation that is acceptable to both sides."

PSG's German coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly met with Boateng before the World Cup in May, according to magazine Sport Bild.

However, Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness said no formal approach has yet been made.

"If there was a concrete offer, I would have been informed. That is not the case at the moment," said the Bayern boss.

Boateng, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, is currently valued at 45.5 million euros (S$72.5 million).

He had a poor World Cup campaign after being sent off for two yellow cards in the last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden and was suspended for the shock 2-0 defeat by South Korea.