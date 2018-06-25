Football

Boateng is a disgrace: Keane

Jun 25, 2018 06:00 am

Former Manchester United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville slammed Jerome Boateng's defending during Germany's fortunate 2-1 World Cup Group F win over Sweden yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The result keeps Germany in the hunt for a last-16 spot.

Toni Kroos scored a last-gasp winner after a second-half rally which saw Germany salvage a game they looked like losing in the first half after Ola Toivonen's 32nd-minute opener.

Boateng, in particular, was caught out time and again and was lucky not to give away a penalty. He was sent off in the second half.

Keane said on ITV: "The two centre-halves will give you a heart attack... Boateng has been a disgrace."

His fellow pundit Neville turned the screw, adding: "Boateng thinks, for some reason, (thinks) he is (Franz) Beckenbauer. He has been a joke in this first half."

DETRACTORS

Germany have suffered similar criticism by their own local press and former players, and Kroos and fellow scorer Marco Reus both took the chance to take a swipe back at their detractors.

"We were criticised a lot, justifiably so in part, and a lot of people in Germany would have been pleased if we had gone out today," said Kroos.

Reus, meanwhile, added: "Many people in Germany were looking forward to us bowing out of the tournament.

"But I think we have shown a team spirit, despite Sweden going ahead."

