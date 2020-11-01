Football

Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia

Bobby Charlton
Bobby Charlton won the Ballon d’Or in 1966 after starring as England won the World Cup.AFP

Manchester United legend is fifth England World Cup winner to suffer from the disease

Nov 01, 2020 11:12 pm

England World Cup winner and former Manchester United stalwart Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, The Telegraph reported on Sunday (Nov 1).

The Telegraph said the news was being disclosed with the blessing of Charlton’s wife Norma in the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis would help others.

The news comes after the death of Charlton’s former teammate Nobby Stiles two days ago, as well as the death of his elder brother Jack in July. 

Both also suffered from dementia, as did fellow World Cup-winning teammates Martin Peters and Ray Wilson.

Charlton, 83, was a key member of the England side that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966. He also won the Ballon d’Or that year.

A survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958 which killed eight of his United teammates, Charlton led the club to their first European Cup 10 years later with two goals in the final against Benfica.

Football

EARN YOUR LEGACY, ROON

Charlton, who was both England’s and United’s all-time leading scorer before Wayne Rooney surpassed his tallies, was knighted in 1994. – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Bobby CharltonManchester UnitedenglandDementia