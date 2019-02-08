Body from Sala plane wreck arrives in England

A body recovered from the plane carrying Emiliano Sala is transported to a nearby mortuary for identification and a post-mortem.

Investigators recovered a body from the underwater wreckage of a plane carrying Argentine striker Emiliano Sala in the English Channel and transported it to the British mainland yesterday for identification.

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said that bad weather meant they were unable to recover the plane and as a result it was closing down the operation.

The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old to his new English Premier League club Cardiff City when it disappeared near the British island of Guernsey on Jan 21, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.

Sala's disappearance prompted an outpouring of grief across the footballing world, including at his former club Nantes in France where the plane was flying from.

After search operations were suspended, a shipwreck hunter hired by Sala's family with donations by football stars such as Lionel Messi found the wreckage last Sunday.

The body was taken to Weymouth Harbour on board the Geo Ocean III offshore supply ship yesterday.

It was then stretchered into a van, with Dorset Police confirming it had "left the boat and left the port", before being taken to a nearby mortuary for identification and a post-mortem.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been updated."

The AAIB had said yesterday: "In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amid the wreckage.

"The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible.