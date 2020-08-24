Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tests positive for Covid-19

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been undergoing treatment for leukaemia since last year, tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation, the Serie A club announced yesterday.

The Serbian coach is "absolutely asymptomatic", the club said on their website.

"When he returned to Bologna on Friday, he underwent a control test for Covid-19 with positive results."

Bologna are due to start pre-season training today, but Italian football protocols mean the 51-year-old coach, whose contract has just been extended for another year until 2023, will have to remain in isolation for two weeks.

As players and staff return from their brief holidays, tests have already revealed cases at several clubs, all asymptomatic.

These include AS Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante, Sassuolo striker Jeremie Boga, Napoli striker Andrea Petagna and four players at Cagliari.