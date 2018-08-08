Bolt to train with Australian club

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will train with Australia's Central Coast Mariners for "an indefinite period" as he continues his quest to become a professional football player, the A-League team said yesterday.

Bolt won eight Olympic golds and since retiring from athletics has trained with Germany's Borussia Dortmund, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

He will link up with the Australian side later this month.