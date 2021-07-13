Bonucci: Italy fired up by England’s ‘It’s coming home’ chant

Italy's veteran centre-back Leonardo Bonucci said England's popular chant "It's coming home" had motivated the Azzurri to achieve Euro 2020 glory at Wembley.

"We heard it day in, day out since the Denmark game, that the cup would be coming home to London," said the 34-year-old, who shouted "It's coming to Rome" at the camera after Italy's shoot-out victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Sorry for them, but actually the cup will be taking a nice flight. It will be winging its way to Rome and that way Italians all over the world can savour this competition."

England, who reverted to the 3-4-3 system that Gareth Southgate used in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16, had made a promising start after just two minutes.

Harry Kane spread the ball wide to right wing-back Kieran Trippier, who repaid Southgate's faith in recalling him by sending over a curling deep cross that left wing-back Luke Shaw met on the half-volley for his first international goal.

But they started to surrender the initiative to Italy and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had to save from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa.

Italy's pressure paid dividends when Bonucci pounced from close range to equalise in the 67th minute, after Pickford had turned Andrea Belotti's header onto a post.

England could have no complaints after inviting their opponents on and offering almost nothing in attack. It was a similar story in extra-time before they lost 3-2 on penalties.

Said Kane: "Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose.

"It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high.

"It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and hopefully, we can progress from this next year."

Bonucci believes this is a renaissance for Italian football, following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.