Boo Alexis at your own peril: Solskjaer

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all of his seven matches since arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is set to face Arsenal in the FA Cup tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in his first return to the Emirates since leaving the north London club last January.

United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sanchez, who has featured little in recent weeks and missed the last two games with injury, would play against the club he left a year ago, reported Reuters.

But he warned the Arsenal faithful to boo their former favourite son at their own peril.

Solskjaer told MUTV: "He'll (Sanchez) be involved.

"I think he'll love it if the crowd turn against him.

"As a player, pride kicks in and you think, 'I'll show all of you'.

"He's been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on, so hopefully he'll enjoy the game."

Sanchez scored 80 goals for Arsenal in 166 appearances in all competitions, after joining the club in 2014 from Barcelona.

He then moved to United last January in a swop deal with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Since then, he has scored only four times in 32 matches in a United jersey.

Two players who have done much better in United colours are Anthony Martial and David de Gea, who are both out of contract at the end of next season.

The club are in talks with both players, as well as Juan Mata, whose contract expires in June.

Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, is known to be keen to get the futures of all three players sorted out while he works on appointing a permanent manager before the start of next season.

Martial is understood to be close to agreeing a five-year contract, while Spain international de Gea has made it clear he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Said Solskjaer: "I think the club's making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that.

"I don't know really how far we are away from it but hopefully we're going to have some good news in the coming weeks."

Solskjaer's former teammate Phil Neville believes there could be good news on the horizon for the Norwegian as well, as United search for their permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The England women's team manager told Sky Sports: "He's got the best seat in the house because he's in charge of his own destiny at this moment in time.

"They named him as interim manager and you've got to grab opportunities in life and Ole is the type that will do that.

"I remember when he was a player, Sir Alex (Ferguson) used to put him on for one or two minutes and he would score a goal because he always grabbed an opportunity.

"There are other managers out there that are being linked to this post, but probably no one has got the better seat at the moment than Ole. He knows the players, he knows the club, he knows how the club is working - which means that he's in pole position."

Former United caretaker boss Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, believes Solskjaer needs Champions League football and a cup run to earn the United hot seat on a permanent basis.

The Wales manager told ESPN FC: "I think he does need a longer run, but he's making a brilliant case for it...

"He will probably have to finish in the top four and do well in the FA Cup or the Champions League. Then it would be very hard for him to not get the job."