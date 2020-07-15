Bored Gareth Bale entertains – in the stands

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has made the headlines again for his antics as an unused substitute.

He made a gesture of a pair of binoculars with his hands and a roll of medical tape during their 2-1 win at Granada yesterday morning (Singapore time). During last week's win over Deportivo Alaves, he had pulled his mask over his eyes while resting his head on the headrest.

When asked, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: "I have no complaints about Bale, absolutely none."

Goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema helped the La Liga leaders restore a four-point lead over Barcelona. They will clinch their first league title since 2017 with a win over Villarreal on Friday morning or at Leganes on the final day of the season.