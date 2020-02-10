Borussia Dortmund must learn to ‘win dirty’: Emre Can

Emre Can says his new Borussia Dortmund teammates must learn to "win dirty" after leaking two late goals to lose 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Can, who marked his first start for Dortmund with a stunning strike, said they had only themselves to blame after conceding in the 81st and 82nd minutes to blow a 3-2 lead.

Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro scored Dortmund's other goals, while Kevin Volland bagged a brace with Leon Bailey and Lars Bender scoring Leverkusen's late goals.