Borussia Dortmund snap up Manchester United target Erling Haaland, 19

Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a 41/2 year deal, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.

The transfer fee was undisclosed, but British media reported that the German side paid about £18 million (S$31.8m) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.

Haaland, 19, shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages - second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, whose tally is 10.