Borussia Dortmund snap up Manchester United target Erling Haaland, 19
Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a 41/2 year deal, the Bundesliga club said yesterday.
The transfer fee was undisclosed, but British media reported that the German side paid about £18 million (S$31.8m) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.
Haaland, 19, shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages - second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, whose tally is 10.
Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 games in all competitions this campaign. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now