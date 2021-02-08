Borussia Dortmund’s top-4 hopes hit by defeat
Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 loss at Freiburg on Saturday, putting their hopes of a Champions League spot next season at risk.
A third defeat in four games left Dortmund in sixth place, three points behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and 16 adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.
Freiburg scored two goals in three second-half minutes - a long-range shot from Jeong Woo-yeong and a Jonathan Schmid effort that slipped through goalkeeper Marwin Hitz's fingers. Teen substitute Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back for Dortmund. - REUTERS
