Borussia Dortmund’s top-4 hopes hit by defeat

Feb 08, 2021 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 loss at Freiburg on Saturday, putting their hopes of a Champions League spot next season at risk.

A third defeat in four games left Dortmund in sixth place, three points behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and 16 adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg scored two goals in three second-half minutes - a long-range shot from Jeong Woo-yeong and a Jonathan Schmid effort that slipped through goalkeeper Marwin Hitz's fingers. Teen substitute Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back for Dortmund. - REUTERS

