Borussia Moenchengladbach boss Dieter Hecking joins Hamburg SV
Dieter Hecking, who coached Borussia Moenchengladbach to fifth place in the Bundesliga this past campaign, will take over at Hamburg SV as they look to launch another bid for promotion next season, the second-tier club said yesterday.
Hamburg imploded towards the end of the season to spectacularly miss out on what had looked like a certain return to the top flight after their first season ever in the second division.
Hecking spent 2½ years at Gladbach and has also coached VfL Wolfsburg and Nuremberg in the Bundesliga. - REUTERS
