Borussia Moenchengladbach’s players agree to take pay cuts

Borussia Moenchengladbach's players and coaching staff became the first in Germany to accept pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis to support the club as revenues dry up due to halted matches, sporting director Max Eberl said yesterday.

The Bundesliga suspension is due to last until at least April 2, though few believe it will resume soon after that date.

All continental competitions have also been suspended with the virus' current epicentre in Europe. Germany has recorded about more than 13,000 cases with around 40 deaths.

"I realised I did not have to explain a lot to them," Eberl said on the club website.

"The players know what is happening... They have already been informed about it and have been thinking about it.

"The team offered to relinquish salaries if that is a way to help the club and its employees."

"Yes," he said, when asked if Gladbach had accepted their offer.