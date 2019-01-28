Both Napoli, Milan frustrated after 0-0 draw

Second-placed Napoli left San Siro frustrated after failing to break down AC Milan in a 0-0 Serie A draw yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Napoli, with 48 points, closed the gap on leaders Juventus to eight points, ahead of the Turin side's visit to Lazio this morning, while Milan are fourth with 35 points.

Napoli ended with 10 men after Fabian Ruiz was given a second yellow card for handball in stoppage time. Shortly afterwards, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti was ordered from the touchline for dissent.

"In the first half, we played with too little intensity and not enough pressure on their defence," said Ancelotti.

"In the second half, we had plenty of chances, we tried to win and it was a good display."

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was frustrated at the way his team's moves broke down in the final third.

" If we made fewer mistakes, we'd create a lot more chances. We often lose our way in the final third, getting the final ball wrong, and that is a real problem," he said. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: