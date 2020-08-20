Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set for Sheffield United move

Highly rated goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to seal a move to Sheffield United, after Bournemouth accepted an £18.5 million (S$33.3m) offer for the 22-year-old, British media reported yesterday.

Ramsdale, who had a medical yesterday, is set to extend his English Premier League stay, following Bournemouth's relegation last season, and will re-join the Blades 3½ years after leaving them for the Cherries.

The news will come as a boost for Chris Wilder's United as incumbent starter Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, remains in negotiations with his parent club over a lucrative new long-term deal.

Ramsdale had a breakthrough EPL campaign last season, playing 37 games and keeping five clean sheets.