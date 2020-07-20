Bournemouth on the verge of relegation after Southampton loss
Bournemouth's five-year English Premier League residency was left hanging by a thread yesterday after a 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them three points adrift of safety with one game remaining.
Danny Ings scored his 21st goal of the league season and Che Adams added a second deep in stoppage time.
To stay up, Bournemouth must now win away at Everton and hope that both Aston Villa and Watford's results go their way.
British media reported yesterday that Watford have sacked manager Nigel Pearson ahead of the fixtures. - REUTERS
