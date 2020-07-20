Bournemouth on the verge of relegation after Southampton loss

Bournemouth's (in red and black) English Premier League survival hopes are out of their hands after the defeat by Southampton.

Bournemouth's five-year English Premier League residency was left hanging by a thread yesterday after a 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them three points adrift of safety with one game remaining.

Danny Ings scored his 21st goal of the league season and Che Adams added a second deep in stoppage time.

To stay up, Bournemouth must now win away at Everton and hope that both Aston Villa and Watford's results go their way.