Boyle hits two in Cahill’s Socceroos farewell

Australia bid farewell to totemic forward Tim Cahill with a comfortable 3-0 win over Lebanon in their last friendly on home soil before their Asian Cup title defence in the United Arab Emirates early next year.

Scotland-born winger Martin Boyle scored twice on his first international start to give the Socceroos a 2-0 lead at half-time and Mathew Leckie added the third goal in the 68th minute.

The night, though, was all about Cahill and a huge roar went up from the crowd at the Olympic Stadium when he came on to win his 108th and final cap for his country in the 82nd minute.

Looking sprightly despite approaching his 39th birthday, Cahill was cheered every time he touched the ball but was unable to add to his record tally of 50 international goals.

"This is the only time you're going to see me cry," an emotional Cahill said at a post-match presentation.

"Every time I wore the green and gold, I played with my heart and I never left anything on the pitch. Thank you very much Australia."