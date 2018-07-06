Brazil-Belgium match is like the final before the final

Brazil's Neymar (left) and Willian arriving in Kazan for their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium .

Brazil's World Cup campaign has been dominated by talk about Neymar and histrionics.

Opposing players and coaches, ex-players, pundits, journalists and fans have all had their say about the 26-year-old's reactions to challenges - the theatrical falls, the look of absolute agony when he rolls around on the ground.

The consensus has been that Neymar has been play-acting too much and it takes away from his teammates' performances.

Former internationals Marcel Desailly and Damien Duff went one step further, accusing him of playing for himself.

I'm not entirely sure they are right.

Sure, Neymar likes being the centre of attention - that's a part of his personality.

I'm no fan of his theatrics, that's not how I like to see football being played.

But rather than playing for himself, I think he could actually be helping his team.

The frustration opposing players have with Neymar can cause them to lose focus, and that can create an advantage for Brazil.

Take Brazil's 2-0 Round-of-16 win over Mexico. Even before the match, El Tri captain Andres Guardado was talking about Neymar's tendency to "exaggerate fouls".

Maybe it was a sign that they were a bit too preoccupied with Neymar. Their reactions to his antics on the pitch did not suggest otherwise.

Tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Belgium will pose Neymar's Brazil a far more difficult challenge than Mexico.

It may be just a quarter-final, but this match feels like the final before the final. The winners have a great chance of winning the World Cup. Belgium and Brazil are the two best teams in Russia, alongside France.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said that they are underdogs, but I think if the Red Devils learn from the mistakes of their last-16 3-2 comeback win over Japan, they can beat Brazil.

Left wing-back Yannick Carrasco was their worst player against the Samurai Blue and it will be a mistake to start him against Brazil. Martinez should make changes in midfield too.

Kevin de Bruyne is not playing as well as he does for Manchester City because he is lying too deep and is struggling a little with the defensive responsibilities of the position.

To get the best out of him, Martinez should let him take Dries Mertens' place alongside Eden Hazard.

That way, Marouane Fellaini can take his place in the heart of midfield, alongside Axel Witsel. Belgium will need two screening players against a side like Brazil.

Brazil have a formidable attack of Neymar, Willian, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho, but Belgium can thwart them if they defend as a team and avoid the mistakes they made against Japan.

Because, make no mistake, there's no coming back from 2-0 down against Brazil.

