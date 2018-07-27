Brazil coach Tite lands new deal
Brazil's football coach Tite has been given a new 4½-year contract to lead them into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
Although Brazil disappointed at this year's tournament in Russia, exiting to Belgium at the quarter-finals, the CBF were keen to hold on to a coach who is both highly rated and popular.
Many of his backroom staff - including former Arsenal player Edu - will remain alongside him, the CBF said. - REUTERS
