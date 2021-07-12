Brazil coach Tite slams Copa America organisers

Brazil coach Tite hit out at the South American football confederation (Conmebol), organisers of the Copa America, after Brazil lost 1-0 in the final to Argentina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 60-year-old criticised the pitches used in the tournament and said players were put at risk because the tournament was thrown together with just two weeks' notice.

This year's Copa America was supposed to be held in Colombia and Argentina, but was moved after civil unrest in the former and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the latter.

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro stepped in and agreed to host all 28 games but planning was hurried and, Tite said, problematic for the teams involved.

"The organisation left a lot to be desired," Tite said. "The pitches were poor. The players were put at an excessive risk. This shouldn't happen in a big tournament such as this one."

Tite then pointed specifically at Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez, adding: "I am talking about him, for organising the tournament in such a short space of time."

Tite had made similar criticisms about the pitches earlier in the tournament and was fined US$5,000 (S$6,800).

Brazil's players also criticised Conmebol on the eve of the opening match, saying the organisation was "inadequate".

Tite's criticisms came moments after Argentina won 1-0 to end a 28-year trophy drought and win the Copa America for a record-equalling 15th time.

It was the first time in six editions playing at home that Brazil had failed to lift the trophy.

Tite praised the work of his opposite number Lionel Scaloni but was scathing of the way Argentina slowed the game down after they took a first-half lead through Angel di Maria.

"The game was so stop-start," he said. "We wanted to play but there was anti-football. The whole time there was diving for fouls and then they took forever to take them, the referee didn't keep the game going.

"The strategy was to break up the play."

Brazil defender Thiago Silva also criticised Argentina's antics, but added that they had only themselves to blame.

"First, we have to congratulate our opponents, especially for the first half when they neutralised us," he said.