Brazil fancied in 'dream match'

Brazil are the favourites in what Belgium coach Roberto Martinez described as a "dream match" for his players when the two countries meet in a World Cup quarter-final in Kazan on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

"These two teams are constructed to score and to win matches. Against Brazil, it will not be about ball possession, but what you do with it. That's what this World Cup is all about," the Spaniard told Belgian media yesterday.

"We know what we are capable of but Brazil are the favourites, putting us into a different role.

"But it's a dream match for our players, they were born to play in a match like this. Naturally, we want to win but we are not expected to and that is an important difference...

"Against a team like Brazil, you must attack and defend with 11 players."