Brazil held by lowly Panama

Mar 25, 2019 06:00 am

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Panama in an international friendly at the Estadio do Dragao yesterday morning (Singapore time).

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.

Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar watched the game from the stands as he recovers from a fractured right foot.

"The performance wasn't brilliant but it wasn't below par either," coach Tite said. - AFP

Italy's Kean eyes more records

