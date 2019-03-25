Brazil held by lowly Panama

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Panama in an international friendly at the Estadio do Dragao yesterday morning (Singapore time).

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.

Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar watched the game from the stands as he recovers from a fractured right foot.