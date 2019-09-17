Brazil to play Senegal, Nigeria at Singapore Sports Hub in October

Brazil posing for a photo during their last friendly match, a 1-0 loss to Peru last week.

Five-time world champions Brazil will take on African powerhouses Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium next month, Brazil’s football federation confirmed earlier today (Sept 17) on its official site.

Brazil will face Senegal on Oct 10 before playing Nigeria three days later. Ticket details and more information are expected to be announced by the Singapore Sports Hub this evening.

Senegal and Nigeria finished second and third respectively in July’s African Nations Cup. The Selecao’s choice of opponents is in line with the Brazilian national technical commission’s plan to play against top-50 opponents on the Fifa ranking.

Senegal are 20th in the world while Nigeria are ranked 33rd.

National team coordinator Juninho Paulista said on the Brazilian Football Confederation website: "We chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level confrontations and the Brazilian national team has had few encounters (with them) in recent years.

"It was a wish of the technical commission, so we went after these opponents."

This will not be the first time that the Selecao have played in these parts. In 2014, in front of a packed 51,577-strong crowd at the National Stadium, Brazil thrashed Japan 4-0, thanks to a four-goal show from Neymar.

Football fans here, notably Liverpool die-hards, are set for a treat, with Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson as well as Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who has scored four goals in five English Premier League matches this season, possibly making the trip here.

Selecao coach Tite will announce his squad for the matches on Friday, the Brazil football federation website stated.

Everton forward Alex Iwobi, formerly with Arsenal, will likely headline the Nigerian squad selection, while fans here will also be looking forward to see highly rated Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in action for Senegal.