Brazil reach Copa America final after 2-0 win over Argentina

COPA AMERICA S-FINAL BRAZIL ARGENTINA 2 0 (Gabriel Jesus 19, Roberto Firmino 71)

Brazil advanced to the Copa America final with a 2-0 win over old rivals Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), thanks to a goal in each half from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

Jesus gave Brazil the lead in the 19th minute when Firmino sent in a low cross for the unmarked striker to side-foot home from close range.



The two combined again on the counter-attack in the 71st minute to make it 2-0 after great work from Jesus left Firmino with the simplest of tap-ins.



Sergio Aguero hit the bar with a header in the first half for Argentina and Lionel Messi hit the post 11 minutes into the second period, but the visitors had little luck in front of goal.



Brazil will meet Chile or Peru in Sunday’s final in Rio de Janeiro. – REUTERS