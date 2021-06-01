Brazil replaces Argentina as Copa America host

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said yesterday it will move next month's Copa America to Brazil, less than 24 hours after Argentina pulled out as host due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision means the South American competition will kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.

The announcement comes despite the fact that Brazil is still fighting its own battle with the coronavirus.

More than 450,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has routinely reported the continent's highest case numbers and deaths, and ranks second highest in the world for both daily reported cases and deaths at present.

This year's Copa America was to be the first featuring joint-hosts, but Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 after a wave of protests demanding social and economic change spread across the country.

Organisers had been reluctant to call the tournament off because of its importance financially.