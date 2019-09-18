Brazil to take on Senegal, Nigeria at Singapore Sports Hub in October

Brazil, seen here before their 1-0 friendly loss to Peru in Los Angeles last week, had played in Singapore in 2014.

Five-time world champions Brazil will take on African powerhouses Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium next month, Brazil's football federation confirmed on its website yesterday.

Brazil will face Senegal on Oct 10 before playing Nigeria three days later.

Senegal and Nigeria finished second and third respectively in July's African Nations Cup.

The Selecao's choice of opponents is in line with the Brazilian national technical commission's plan to play against top-50 opponents on the Fifa ranking.

Senegal are 20th in the world while Nigeria are ranked 33rd.

National team coordinator Juninho Paulista said on the Brazilian Football Confederation website: "We chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level confrontations and the Brazilian national team has had few encounters (with them) in recent years.

"It was a wish of the technical commission, so we went after these opponents."

Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones said in a media statement: "We are thrilled to host two matches of such international stature at our iconic National Stadium...

"(These matches) will be a treat for all football fans to catch some of the world's most skilful players in action."

This will not be the first time that the Selecao have played in these parts.

In 2014, in front of a packed 51,577-strong crowd at the National Stadium, Brazil thrashed Japan 4-0, thanks to a four-goal show from Neymar.

Football fans here, notably Liverpool diehards, could be in for a treat, with Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Fabinho as well as Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who has scored four goals in five English Premier League matches this season, possibly making the trip here.

Selecao coach Tite will announce his squad for the matches on Friday.

Everton forward Alex Iwobi, formerly with Arsenal, will likely headline the Nigerian squad selection.

Fans here will also be looking forward to catching highly rated Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in action for Senegal.

Tickets for the Brazil Global Tour 2019 in Singapore will go on sale from 10am tomorrow on www.sportshub.com.sg.

Tickets for a single game are priced from $29 onwards, while bundled prices for two matches are priced from $49. VIP packages are also available.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the World Cup qualifier between Singapore and Uzbekistan at the National Stadium on Oct 15 will be entitled to a 30 per cent discount on either friendly.