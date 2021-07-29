Brazil through to quarter-finals, Germany out

Richarlison continued his fine form at the Olympics with a double as Brazil eased into the men's football quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia yesterday, while Germany exited.

Reigning champions Brazil, who won gold for the first time on home soil in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, finished top of Group D and will face Group C runners-up Egypt in the last eight on Saturday.

Matheus Cunha put them ahead in Saitama yesterday, but Abdulelah Al-Amri's goal brought the Saudis level before the half-hour mark.

Richarlison then netted in the 76th minute and again in injury time to become the tournament's leading scorer with five goals.

The Germans, runners-up to Brazil in 2016, bowed out after a 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast, who will face the Group C winners Spain in the quarters.

Germany had to win to progress, but Benjamin Henrichs' own goal midway through the second half proved costly.

Eduard Loewen's equaliser shortly afterwards set up a tense finale, but the Ivorians held on.

In Group A, Japan thrashed 10-man France 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals with a 100 per cent record in their group matches.

Takefusa Kubo, Hiroki Sakai, Koji Miyoshi and Daizen Maeda scored for the hosts. - AFP

Q-FINALS ON SATURDAY