Brazil win with two late goals, thanks to Jesus' timely arrival
Substitute Gabriel Jesus struck two late goals to help Brazil come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in their final warm-up yesterday morning (Singapore time), ahead of the Copa America in June.
The five-time world champions were aiming to put Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Panama in Porto behind them, but it was the Czechs who initially showed the attacking flair and took the lead through David Pavelka.
Robert Firmino equalised for the visitors just after the break and forward Jesus came on for Philippe Coutinho in the 72nd minute to secure the victory with two goals in seven minutes.
"The first half was harder and the performance was not consistent. We made changes into the second half and the players were able to pass more," said Brazil coach Tite.
"I saw more determination from (Jesus) to take part in the game, to get to the goal and more willingness to create and also to finish."
The hosts, who made four changes from the side that were thrashed 5-0 by England in their Euro 2020 qualifier last Friday, took the lead in the 37th minute when a deflected pass fell to Pavelka, who shot first-time past goalkeeper Alisson.
Brazil, playing without the injured forward Neymar, levelled when Czech half-time substitute Theodor Gebre Selassie misplaced a pass straight to Firmino, who held off a defender and slid the ball into the net.
The visitors continued to turn up the pace and grabbed the lead in the 83rd minute when Brazil substitute David Neres crossed to Jesus, who went on to wrap up the win in the final minute.
Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy said his team had paid the price for not keeping up the pressure in the second half, which allowed Brazil to take charge.
"We couldn't keep the fast pace from the first half when we played very intensely and the Brazilians often did not know what to do with us," Silhavy said.
"The equalising goal put the opposing side in the saddle. It was our mistake."
Brazil's next match will be in June, when they kick off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia. - REUTERS
Substitute Correa wins it for Argentina
Argentina's Angel Correa scored seven minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win away to Morocco in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time) and a much-needed boost after last week's defeat by Venezuela.
Correa came off the bench to score after being set up by Matias Suarez to add some gloss to an unconvincing week for the Argentinians, who had talisman Lionel Messi back in the team on Friday but lost 3-1 to Venezuela.
Paulo Dybala led the attack against Morocco in place of the absent Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria, but there were few clear chances. - REUTERS
Pulisic sets scoring record
Christian Pulisic scored his 10th goal for the United States before being substituted after picking up a knock in a 1-1 draw with Chile in Houston yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Chelsea-bound forward dinked the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Gabriel Arias, before Chile equalised through Oscar Opazo.
The effort made Pulisic, at 20 years and 189 days, the youngest to score 10 goals for the national team, besting the previous mark held by Jozy Altidore (20 years, 337 days). - REUTERS
Super sub Mane secures victory
Liverpool star Sadio Mane came off the bench to turn the tide for Senegal in a 2-1 win over Mali in a friendly in Dakar yesterday morning (Singapore time).
He equalised three minutes from time with a solo effort and set up the stoppage-time winner for Moussa Konate in a meeting between former African Nations Cup runners-up.
His club mate, Roberto Firmino, also scored on international duty, equalising for Brazil in their 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.
Goalkeeper Alisson played the full match while Fabinho replaced Firmino in the 87th minute. - AFP
