Brazil wins fourth U-17 World Cup with late show
Brazil staged another remarkable comeback yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat Mexico 2-1 in front of their own fans in Brasilia and win the Under-17 World Cup for a fourth time.
Just three days after they recovered from being 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in the semi-finals, Brazil scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to overcome their Latin rivals.
Although Brazil had more of the early chances, Mexico took the 66th-minute lead through Bryan Gonzalez.
Kaio Jorge equalised from the penalty spot with six minutes remaining.
Three minutes into stoppage time, substitute Lazaro met a cross and calmly fired home. - REUTERS
Is Stefanos Tsitsipas' ATP win a false dawn?
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was ready for a breakthrough Grand Slam victory, after winning the ATP Finals in London - but a glance at recent history invites caution.
The Greek, 21, was bullish after he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) yesterday morning (Singapore time). But although Tsitsipas' victory feels significant, he is the fourth first-time champion in as many years at the season finale, which has proved a poor predictor of future success.
Last year, young German Alexander Zverev pummelled Novak Djokovic in the final but he had a miserable time at this season's Slams.
And the lavishly gifted but inconsistent Grigor Dimitrov has not won a tournament since his 2017 success at the season finale.
The fact remains that, despite all the razzmatazz surrounding the ATP Finals, it is the Grand Slams that are the true yardstick in tennis. - AFP
