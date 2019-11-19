Brazil wins fourth U-17 World Cup with late show

Brazil staged another remarkable comeback yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat Mexico 2-1 in front of their own fans in Brasilia and win the Under-17 World Cup for a fourth time.

Just three days after they recovered from being 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in the semi-finals, Brazil scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to overcome their Latin rivals.

Although Brazil had more of the early chances, Mexico took the 66th-minute lead through Bryan Gonzalez.

Kaio Jorge equalised from the penalty spot with six minutes remaining.