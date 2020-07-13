Brazilian match cancelled after 14 Covid-19 cases

Authorities cancelled one of southern Brazil's biggest footballing derbies on Saturday, less than 24 hours before kick-off, after 14 members of one side tested positive for Covid-19.

The Santa Catarina state championship restarted on July 8 with four games, including Chapecoense's 2-0 home win over Avai.

The return match was due to kick off on Sunday at 4pm (this morning 3am, Singapore time), but was cancelled on the orders of the state's Health Secretariat.

"One of the teams had 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and it is necessary for all the players to follow the protective measures," it said in a statement.

It did not say which side had produced 14 positive tests but globesporte.com, a Brazilian website, said it was Chapecoense. The club would not comment on the report.