Brazil’s Neymar says injury not serious

Brazil striker Neymar limped out of their 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon yesterday morning (Singapore time), but later calmed fears his injury might be serious with a message confirming the problem was not something he was unduly concerned about.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was substituted after tweaking his groin as he shot at goal with seven minutes gone in the international match at Milton Keynes in England, Reuters reported.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters that while a scan was needed to confirm the exact diagnosis, he did not think the injury to Neymar's adductor muscle would keep him out long and Neymar confirmed that early diagnosis.

"Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing me a quick recovery, I don't think it's anything serious," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Brazil went on to win the match with Neymar's replacement Richarlison scoring the only goal of the game a minute before half-time.

It took Brazil's record since the World Cup to six wins in six games with six clean sheets.

"We ended the year happy with the work we've done up until now, these last games were important to help us recover after the setback that was the World Cup," Neymar said.

"We are strong, focused and always looking to get better."

RICHARLISON LAUDED

Brazil coach Tite praised Richarlison, who now has three goals in six appearances for the Selecao, PA Sport reported.

Tite said: "I was not surprised by his performance. What I saw today was the continuation of him always coming on and playing well for Brazil.

"In his first game, he really impressed with his incision and his finishing. I've also seen him play really well on the wing for Brazil and, from training, we can also see him playing as a second striker as well.

"He's someone who's really impressed me since coming into the team."