Brazil's World Cup heroes to play charity match in Johor Baru

World Cup-winning Brazilians Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu and Ronaldo are among a string of household names that will play in an all-star charity match in Larkin, Johor, on June 30.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced last week that a Rest of the World XI, featuring retired football stars, will take on a Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) selection side.

He added that proceeds from the match will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women's Aid Organisation, while there would be a fans session for autographs and photo opportunities with the star names.

ALL STARS

"An All-Star Charity Match between Rest of the World XI vs JDT Selection will take place at Larkin on 30 June 2019," said the Crown Prince in a statement on social media.

"Renowned ex-footballers including the likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Claudio Caniggia, Marco Materazzi and Robert Pires will feature."

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha, former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfield lynchpin Claude Makelele, Florent Malouda and Eric Abidal are some of the other players who are in the squad.

TNP understands that the JDT selection will include a few players from the first-team squad, which means that Lions captain Hariss Harun may get the chance to rub shoulders with the star names.

Ticketing details will be announced on JDT's social media pages soon.