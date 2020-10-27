Brendan Rodgers hails goalscorer Jamie Vardy after Arsenal win
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers described Jamie Vardy as a "world-class" striker after he came back from a calf injury to score the winner in their 1-0 league win over Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Vardy, who missed Leicester's previous two games, lifted his team after coming on as a substitute with 30 minutes left.
Twenty minutes later, the 33-year-old headed in Cengiz Under's cross to secure the Foxes' first victory at Arsenal in 47 years. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now