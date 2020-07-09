Brendan Rodgers hails impact of late leveller against Arsenal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping Jamie Vardy's late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time) will prove a turning point as the Foxes try to cling on to a place in the English Premier League top four.

Rodgers' men have now won only once in six games since the English season restarted last month, but made the most of Eddie Nketiah's red card 15 minutes from time at the Emirates.

A strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a well-deserved first-half lead, but Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal ensured Arsenal failed to add to their advantage.

And after Nketiah saw red, Vardy slotted home from Demarai Gray's cross to open up a four-point lead on fifth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Aston Villa tomorrow morning.

Said Rodgers: "I think it's huge for us. The second half we were outstanding. We were much quicker in our play and even 11 v 11 we were the better team.

"I was really pleased with how we managed 11 v 10. We got a deserved goal and, if we had made the final pass, we could have gone on and won the game.

"We take a point and it could be a very important point for us."

While the Foxes will hope to hang on to their top-four spot, their former defender Frank Sinclair is not sure if they can do it, telling the BBC: "United are in great form at the minute.

"They don't look like they're going to drop points any time soon and, with a win in their next game, they'll go right behind Leicester by a point.

"I thought yesterday's game (3-2 win over Crystal Palace) was really important for Chelsea to get the three points.

"It was sticky towards the end, with a bit of a nervous finish, but they got the job done. I think it was crucial to get their noses in front of Leicester.

"For me, I still fancy Man United will get in the top four and I believe Chelsea will join them."