Brendan Rodgers insists no one will leave Leicester City in January

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers insists coveted midfielder James Maddison will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Rodgers was quick to pour cold water on the speculation.

Maddison has scored nine goals and bagged three assists this season and broken into Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Speaking ahead of his side's League Cup semi-final, first-leg clash with Aston Villa tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Rodgers said: "James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond.

"There's no message (to Manchester United).

"Nobody will leave here in January, that's for sure. We want to add to the squad if we can. We want to continue with our rhythm and develop the team.

"There's no pressure to sell, and there's no need for us to sell.

"Can we add to the squad rather than diminish it?"

Highlighting that there would be no repeat of the transfer saga that saw Harry Maguire eventually move to Old Trafford last July, Rodgers added that the Foxes are in talks with Maddison over a new contract.

Said Rodgers: "He's a player we're keen to (have) remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time."

The former Liverpool boss added that EPL top scorer Jamie Vardy will be available to face Villa after missing the Foxes' last three matches.

Meanwhile, the Villans yesterday announced the loan signing of 29-year-old midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea as cover for the injured John McGinn.

Said Villa manager Dean Smith: "Danny was a key member of Leicester City's title-winning team and has represented England, so he is a vastly experienced player.

"He will strengthen our squad significantly."