Brendan Rodgers plays down fears over Jamie Vardy's injury

The injury curse afflicting England strikers struck again, as Leicester City's Jamie Vardy hobbled off before half-time in his side's 4-1 English Premier League win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (hamstring tendon) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (back stress fracture) out for lengthy periods, there has been talk of England boss Gareth Southgate trying to persuade the EPL's top scorer to reverse his decision to retire from international football.

Vardy, who has scored 17 goals to fire Leicester into third place in the league, could be joining them on the treatment table though, leaving Southgate potentially short of options for the European Championship.

He pulled up sharply shortly before half-time against West Ham and, despite trying to continue, eventually left the field.

While the extent of the injury was unclear, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers offered some positive news. He said: "It is not his hamstring, which is good.