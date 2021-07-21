Brentford boss Thomas Frank buoyed by signing of Nigerian midfielder

Brentford have signed Nigeria international Frank Onyeka from Danish side Midtjylland on a five-year contract, the newly promoted English Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old midfielder is Brentford's first signing as an EPL side and has spent his entire professional career at Midtjylland, where he made his senior debut in 2017.

"We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club website.

Onyeka made 123 appearances and scored 17 goals during his time in Denmark. Midtjylland won the Danish Superliga in the 2019-20 season, and Onyeka also helped them clinch the 2017-18 league title and 2019 Danish Cup.

"He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further.

"All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level."

Both Brentford and Midtjylland have the same owner - Matthew Benham.

Onyeka made his only appearance for Nigeria in a friendly against Algeria last October.