Brescia president Massimo Cellino: Let's cancel Serie A season

Mar 23, 2020 06:00 am

Serie A club Brescia's president Massimo Cellino said it was time to cancel the Italian top-flight season because of "the plague".

Clubs such as Lazio and Napoli have discussed the idea of resuming training this week.

But Cellino, whose club are bottom of the league, told Corriere dello Sport that those who were thinking of playing during a crisis that has killed more than 4,800 people in Italy were deluding themselves.

"Anyone who wants this cursed (title), take it. It is closed... And I am not saying this because Brescia (are) last in the standings," Cellino said. "We're last because we deserve it." - AFP

