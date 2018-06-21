Brewery seeks thirsty Mexicans

A tiny brewery has produced special beers for each of the four World Cup matches taking place in Yekaterinburg and is counting on thirsty Mexicans to come to the rescue after making too much for Uruguayans and Egyptians.

Each tournament beer by Melody Brew is made with flavours inspired by the teams - for example, "El Dorado" for Peru, who play France today, and "African Queen" for Senegal, who face Japan on Sunday.

Chief brewer Alexei Saburov has produced 6,000 litres of special-edition beer - 2,000 for the first match between Egypt and Uruguay, 2,000 for the last one between Mexico and Sweden, and 1,000 each for the France-Peru and Japan-Senegal ties.

Half the Egypt-Uruguay batch has yet to be drunk, but sales manager Alexander Bobolev is relaxed about it. He is pinning his hopes on supporters of Mexico, who beat Germany 1-0.