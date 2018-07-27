Football

Brighton sign Jahanbakhsh

Jul 27, 2018 06:00 am

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for a club- record fee on Wednesday.

The Iran international, 24, signed a five-year contract and becomes the eighth new arrival of the close season at the Amex Stadium.

Financial terms were not disclosed but British media reported Brighton agreed on a deal worth £17 million (S$30 million) for Jahanbakhsh, eclipsing the £14 million paid for forward Juergen Locadia to PSV Eindhoven in January.

"Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said in a statement. - REUTERS

