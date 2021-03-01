Brighton's Lewis Dunk slams ref Mason for flip-flopping decisions

Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk said referee Lee Mason's performance in their 1-0 English Premier League defeat at West Bromwich Albion was "embarrassing" after he disallowed and then allowed a goal before the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened.

Dunk's quick free-kick in the 30th minute caught out West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but Mason chalked off the goal, then reversed the decision as Brighton's players appealed.

The VAR then stepped in, asking Mason to review the decision at the pitchside monitor, following which Dunk's effort was disallowed.

The EPL said Mason's decision was overturned as he had blown his whistle a second time before the ball had crossed the line.

"It's embarrassing, it's a horrendous decision, I said to the referee, 'Can I take it?' He blew his whistle and I took it," Dunk told Sky Sports.

"I don't think he knew what he was doing. He gave the goal, why did he give it? I don't know why VAR was getting involved, he said 'goal'... you can look on the video if you want."

Dunk eventually retook the free-kick, which was saved.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said his side did not help their own cause by missing two penalties - Pascal Gross hit the bar in the 19th minute and Danny Welbeck's second-half effort struck the post - although the decisions of the officials became the talking point.

"The confusion is on the pitch and it gets worse when someone outside this area is making the decisions," Potter said.

"It is what it is. We've not helped ourselves with the two penalties, so I cannot put it all down to that (disallowed goal)."

BRICKBATS

Mason's handling of the game yesterday morning (Singapore time) drew much criticism.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said: "Footballers should be allowed to take quick free-kicks as soon as they are ready."

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas told Match of the Day: "The bottom line is the referee has made a mistake.

"When he's blown the whistle, he's looked up and seen Sam Johnstone standing by the post and panicked.

"But quick free-kicks are a part of the game. It's not a rule that every player has to be in position."